PUBG Mobile teases upcoming crossover event, this time with the legendary anime series Dragonball Super

The beloved mobile third-person shooter battle royale game PUBG Mobile has been teasing its next big collaboration with one of the most recognizable properties in the entire world; Dragon Ball. That’s right, this time around we anime fans are eating good, as players within PUBG Mobile will be able to experience new content and collect new cosmetics centred around the legendary Dragon Ball Super series!

PUBG Mobile needs no introduction. As the mobile iteration of one of the precursors to the battle royale boom, this game has maintained and will likely continue to maintain one of the most dedicated fan bases out there. Over time, the collaborations hosted within PUBG Mobile have gotten more and more out there, with series like Arcane and events like the recent dinosaur-hunting mode to name a few.

And now, as if to say that they are capable of anything, PUBG Mobile is teaming up with the giant that is Dragon Ball. Another series that needs absolutely zero introduction, this crossover is one for ages, and will allow players to adorn themselves in themed attire based on characters like Goku himself or Vegeta, his rival!

So far, all we have are a variety of teasers, so there’s no telling what crazy new locations or items will be put within the game for this event. What is at least a guarantee is that there will be collectable cosmetics that will allow you to look the part, and given the past few collaborations, it’s a safe bet we’ll also see some new areas for you to explore that will be themed after the anime series too.

For now, though, all we can do is wait eagerly. If you want to get a headstart, however, you can download PUBG Mobile for free at either of the links below for free!