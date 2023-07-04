Garena Free Fire set to launch its 6th anniversary celebration within the coming days, featuring new modes, cosmetics, and more

The popular third-person mobile battle royale PvP shooter Free Fire has announced that it will soon begin the celebration of its sixth anniversary. This event comes loaded with a bunch of new cosmetics, a new period of ranked protection, and even a new song from the in-game virtual idol group T.R.A.P.

Free Fire has maintained its place as one of the, if not the singular most, popular battle royale in the world. While it’s not quite as big here in the West as it is in the Eastern countries, it still sees a massive amount of players and a wild amount of updates and support. Free Fire shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and the fact they’re now celebrating six years in service stands as a testament to the success of the game.

???? WELCOME TO T.R.A.P. TATSUYA The rhythm of the city evolves with a new member, new look, and new music. ???? ???? Their latest video is coming soon, stay tuned. ???? Are you ready to win and dominate the battle? ???? pic.twitter.com/CBfVoBNapf — Garena Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) July 3, 2023

For now, though, let’s dial in on this new batch of content due out in a few days. The sixth-anniversary celebration will come with new cosmetics inspired by the virtual idol group T.R.A.P, who has become quite popular amongst Free Fire players. These cosmetics were all put together by the group, and display a hip-hop-inspired, neon-soaked look that fans of streetwear are sure to dig.

Alongside the new cosmetics, there will also be a variety of new modes rotating in and out of the Craftland side of things, including hide-and-seek, a fort-based building mode, and more! If you’re more interested in the ranked side of things, you’ll be happy to know about the last treat Free Fire has in store for this event.

From July 7th to July 17th, players will be able to participate in ranked games and regardless of the chosen game mode, will have full protection from the threat of ranking down! This means you can go crazy on grinding out the ranked mode without fear of losing those precious ranked points, so don’t miss out!

If you’d like to take part, you can download Free Fire for free at either of the links below this article!