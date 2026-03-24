PUBG Mobile kicks off its major eighth anniversary celebrations starting today

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PUBG Mobile is set to see the start of its massive eighth anniversary celebrations

That includes a set of huge offline events in Egypt and Turkiye

Not to mention exclusive music tracks by K-pop and pop music idols

Krafton has been having a tough time as of late, what with the swirling controversy around Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds and the usual behind-the-scenes business nonsense. Fortunately, for regular fans, they're able to still deliver an exciting new event as the eighth anniversary of PUBG Mobile arrives!

For nearly a decade, PUBG Mobile has brought all the action of one of the first and most popular battle royales to smartphones. And to kick off the celebrations, the world debut of the new celebratory theme song 'LEAN' by OneRepublic has arrived.

Not only that, but you can also look forward to a host of new in-game events, such as their upcoming collab on March 27th with K-pop idols BamBam and Minnie of i-dle, featuring another PUBG Mobile-exclusive song in the form of 'CARRY YOU' alongside a host of exclusive collaboration items and cosmetics to collect.

The Big Eight

Of course, it wouldn't be a major event without popular YouTuber MrBeast waiting in the wings for a new collab, too. But you'll probably find the new Evolving Universe mode to be of more interest as it introduces classic battlegrounds with brand-new mechanics, weapons and other oddities to make for a fresh experience for beginners and veterans alike.

In the real world, they aren't shying away from major events either. Be it the flagship 8th Anniversary Carnival taking place in the shadow of the pyramids in Cairo, or a massive gala taking place in Turkiye. Suffice it to say, if you're even a moderately invested fan of PUBG Mobile, you'll find a host of things to do both online and offline.

Looking for more exciting shooter action on mobile than even PUBG Mobile can provide? Then why not supplement your diet with our list of the best battle royales on Android to see what we recommend?