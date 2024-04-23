Blue Lock Project: World Champion lets you train players based on the hit anime, out now on iOS and Android

Experience the popular IP on your mobile device

Train your dream team from the show

Milestone rewards up for grabs

New pre-registration prize to be given away

Rudel Inc. has officially launched Blue Lock Project: World Champion, the studio's soccer simulation game based on the hit anime Blue Lock. If you're one of the eager fans who signed up during the pre-registration period, expect to receive awesome in-game goodies based on milestones reached.

In Blue Lock Project: World Champion, you can look forward to training your own dream team of strikers based on the comics by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura. The Training mode also lets you experience a fresh original story where you can get to know the players a little bit more.

According to the official press release, the sim already boasts the number one spot on the App Store in Japan during the first half of 2023, along with a "Best Sports Manager Game" award under its belt thanks to the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023.

To thank everyone for signing up during the pre-order period, there will be an extra pre-registration reward: 3-star [Striker]Yoichi Isagi. This comes with 3-star [The Impetus Known as Curiosity] Seishiro Nagi, along with Blue Gems, Natto, Salad, Gyoza, 3-star [First Step Toward Destiny] Yoichi Isagi *School Uniform ver., Curry, Steak and more.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Blue Lock Project: World Champion on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.