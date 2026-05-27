Crystal Saga Nova is a new anime-style MMORPG set to make its way to mobile

Crystal Saga Nova is an upcoming MMORPG now set to come to mobile

Keep an eye out for it coming to iOS and Android in the near-future

CSN offers a vast fantasy world to explore including multiple classes to play as

While we've had the occasional misstep in the past, nowadays a lot of developers are being more open to when their games will come to mobile. Case in point being the interesting-looking new MMORPG Crystal Saga Nova that's set to make its way to mobile post-PC release.

In terms of gameplay and graphics, there's nothing that Crystal Saga Nova does that stands out, but nothing egregiously bad either. This is your straightforward isometric MMORPG with a variety of classes from which to pick and play. There is the lingering spectre of some speciously AI-generated assets, but it's unclear enough to give the benefit of the doubt.

And I'm sure that while some of you are scoffing at the concept, others who're eager for a brand-new MMORPG with hours of content are chomping at the bit to get their hands on it. Crystal Saga Nova promises plenty of exciting adventures and exploration

A new saga

I'm definitely faintly interested in what I see of Crystal Saga Nova. However, I'd need to get a better look at the gameplay, specifically for the mobile version. CSN claims to run on Unity3D, but the gameplay we see on their official YouTube channel looks unexpectedly choppy.

At the same time, performance issues aside, it looks to be a solid little example of an MMORPG. And while you'll need to take that conclusion with a grain of salt, given I haven't had the chance to play it, it may well be worth keeping half an eye on Crystal Saga Nova.

Meanwhile, if you can't wait for Crystal Saga Nova and need to find some more MMORPGs to play pronto, then we've got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see some of our curated picks we think are worth playing!