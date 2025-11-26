Project Spirits is an upcoming cross-platform release from Shift Up, published by Tencent

Have you got spirit?

Tencent and Shift Up are teaming for a new cross-platform release

Running on UE5, Project Spirits is a co-developed project that will be published by Level Infinite

At the moment, details are sparse but some stuff can be guesstimated

As we cross the hump of the week, big announcements are mostly out of the way. So, as we wait for more to trickle in, it's time to look at some stuff that may have flown under your radar. Not least being the announcement that Level Infinite (Tencent's publishing arm) had entered a deal with developer Shift Up.

The deal relates to a new cross-platform game that's going by the codename of Project Spirits. Longtime mobile aficionados will recognise Shift Up from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, while console gamers might know of their debut title on the platform, Stellar Blade.

At the moment, we don't know too much about Project Spirits. We know that it's coming to mobile, console and PC and that it will run on Unreal 5 (something growing increasingly popular with mobile devs). Most interestingly, this'll be a co-development between Tencent and Shift Up via their affiliate, Yongxing Interactive.

Are there any spirits present?

Now, the obvious guess here is that this will be some sort of multiplayer ARPG. Where Winds Meet and Once Human may be from Tencent's rival, NetEase, but their model of a high-fidelity release that seeks to merge the platforms into a single ecosystem could offer a good guesstimate. It also makes sense that Shift Up is sharing dev duties, considering they have the ongoing work on Goddess of Victory: Nikke (tier list for that here) and their Stellar Blade sequel.

The key visual provided might offer some hints. Aside from the usual er- 'style' of Shift Up, it prominently features two characters. Co-op maybe? Or just selected from a more expansive roster? We'll have to wait and see.

Speaking of upcoming releases, though, are you finding it hard to stay on top of them? Well, let us take the legwork out with our list of the best mobile games in soft launch to let you check out all the great stuff that's already available before its official launch!