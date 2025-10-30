Goddess of Victory: Nikke’s third anniversary update is out now with the Goddess Fall event

The Rapture Queen awaits

Level Infinite has kicked off the third anniversary of Goddess of Victory: Nikke with Goddess Fall, a massive update that pushes the series into its most decisive moment yet. The story reaches a breaking point as the Pilgrim Nikkes unite for a final confrontation against the Rapture Queen, setting the stage for a world-shaking battle that decides humanity’s fate.

The highlight of the update is Surface Beta, a large-scale battle mode where you’ll command multiple Nikke squads to reclaim territory and gather resources across a sprawling battlefield. It’s the biggest tactical mode the shooter has seen so far, encouraging strategic formations and coordination rather than just sheer firepower.

It’s also where the new storyline unfolds, following Nayuta as she rallies the Pioneer Squad and joins forces with Eden for one last stand against the encroaching Rapture forces. Humanity’s finest take on a threat that’s been brewing for a long time. It’s now or never.

Three new characters arrive to mark the occasion – SSR Nayuta, a determined leader riding her mechanical camel Mantra, SSR Liberalio, a dangerous Heretic driven by loyalty to the Rapture Queen, and SSR Chime, a free character and sharp-witted strategist whose cheerful energy hides a tactical mind. You’ll also find a Pilgrim re-pickup banner featuring Modernia, Dorothy, and Red Hood, alongside new costumes and time-limited boss fights.

Outside the main update, offline anniversary events are set to take over the US this November, including pop-up collaborations at Animate Los Angeles and Anime Impulse Dallas, featuring exclusive merch and themed exhibits.

Download Goddess of Victory: Nikke now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. And if you’re planning your pulls for the new banners or deciding whether to add Nayuta to your roster, check out our updated Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list to see where the latest recruits stand in battle.