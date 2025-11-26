Black Desert Mobile has opened pre-registration for its upcoming greatsword-wielding class

Don’t take her lightly

Pre-registration is open for a new class

It will be joined by other content updates

More content on the horizon with Calpheon Ball coming soon

It really does feel like we’re sliding into the year’s home stretch now, and while most studios are winding down, Black Desert Mobile is doing the exact opposite, with Pearl Abyss kicking off pre-registrations for its next class.

And while those details still remain tightly sealed, the teaser art does drop one helpful hint – she’s wielding a sword so big it would make Cloud from Final Fantasy nod in approval. So yeah, whatever the class ends up being, subtlety is probably not part of her toolkit.

Pre-registration is now live on mobile following this week’s maintenance, and as usual, Pearl Abyss is stacking the reward table early. Signing up gets you a bundle of bonuses straight away, with more to claim once the class officially arrives.

Even without the class details, there’s plenty happening around it. The update will feature other content like the Deposed Crown Prince Co-op Rush, some adjustments to Twisted Nightmare: Capital, and the usual round of balance reworks.

Black Desert Mobile is already juggling at the end of its Land of the Morning Light arc and ramping toward Calpheon Ball 2025. The former will feature an epic conclusion that should pave the way for everything set to be revealed during Calpheon Ball on December 12th.

If you’ve been following Black Desert Mobile over the years, you’ll know that this towering, greatsword-swinging warrior definitely fits the bill. We’ll likely get the full breakdown soon, but until then, pre-registration on the official website is your best bet for grabbing early goodies and getting a head start.

