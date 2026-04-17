PowerWash Simulator releases new Alice's Adventures expansion for Apple Arcade

PowerWash Simulator challenges you to clean up a whimsical world in its new expansion

Alice's Adventures takes you to the titular Wonderland of the Lewis Carroll classic

And fans playing via Apple Arcade get it entirely free!

PowerWash Simulator could probably take the award for 'concept that'd be laughed out of a sitcom meeting' when it comes to gaming. But there's undoubtedly a kind of strangely hypnotic fun to cleaning up the town, and now you'll be doing just that in a fantastical new world with the release of the latest expansion!

For those of you getting tired of crossovers and collaborations, Alice's Adventures is guaranteed to offer an exciting alternative. Or a whimsical one. Or a surreal one. Or all three as you head into the Wonderland of Lewis Carroll fame to clean up the remains of Alice's Adventure.

Alice's Adventures features five new reality-bending locales for you to explore. Be that Wonderland's Entrance Hall, the White Rabbit's House, the Caterpillar's Mushroom, the Mad Tea Party or the Queen of Hearts' Court. All of which you'll need to spiv up after Alice comes crashing through them.

Washing up

PowerWash Simulator has undoubtedly had a glut of recent collaborations, so it's nice to see a return to some more original content. Admittedly, it's a shame that it does still lean into the absurd side of things, but I suppose there's only so often you can clean up more familiar locations before even that starts to get old.

For Apple Arcade fans, this is also quite an exciting new addition, since it comes completely free to the gaming service. Alongside hits like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, premium games such as this having their DLC and expansions released for free is undoubtedly seen as value-for-money.

Speaking of value for money, are you curious as to what exactly Apple has on hand to tempt players into their service? Well, why not take a look at our list of all the currently available Apple Arcade games to find our comprehensive coverage of each of them!