Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble brings the iconic PlayStation duo to mobile

Now in pre-reg and soft launch

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble brings the iconic duo to mobile

The multiplayer arena shooter is currently in pre-reg and soft launch

Blast your way through the opposition or use your distinctive character abilities

While Nintendo has Mario, Sega has Sonic, and Xbox has Master Chief, PlayStation has always somewhat struggled to have a single mascot. The closest they have come is perhaps the well-loved duo of Ratchet & Clank. And the two are making their way to mobile with the new Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble!

Consisting of Clank, a robot, and Ratchet, who is a lion, tiger-cat-person thing (or a Lombax if you want to go lore accurate, which I suppose we should), the duo have starred in a series of platforming shooters culminating with Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart as their most recent outing on the PlayStation 5.

This time around, it's not just them, however, as Ranger Rumble sees you jump into the shoes of brand-new alien characters duking it out in arena shooter battles. Each character has their own abilities, and you can choose to team up with others or take on all comers alone.

Let's get ready to rumble

I can already guess there'll be many purists of the franchise out there with an axe to grind about this being mobile-only. And initially, I was a little afraid we were getting yet another battle royale shooter. But from the cartoonish action and destructive gadgets, there's something definitively R&C about this.

Right now, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is in pre-registration, but it will be coming to iOS and Android. But keep an eye out because, according to the official website, it's also already available in select countries, meaning you could be in with a chance of trying Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble a little early!

If your trigger finger remains itchy even after giving R&C: Ranger Rumble a go, then don't worry because mobile isn't lacking in stuff to do. Check out our list of the best shooting games for Android to see what content there is for the gun-nuts out there!