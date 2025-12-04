Apple Arcade update: Power Wash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm arrive

Pretty jam-packed for a Thursday

Apple Arcade's December update is here and comes jam-packed with new arrivals

Dive into the world of shonen action in Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

Or be the ultimate cleaner in Powerwash Simulator

It's Thursday, that funny day of the week that isn't quite Friday. But if you're eagerly watching your clock and calendar, maybe it's time to take the stress out of things by checking out the newest additions to Apple Arcade? But be warned, because this month's offerings are a doozy.

Cult of the Lamb

Powerwash Simulator

Build your own occult army and fight through roguelite dungeons in this cute but creepy dungeon crawler. When you're rescued from certain death by a mysterious entity, it's up to you to spread the 'good word'.It's time to clean up the town, quite literally. Wielding your trusty power washer and an arsenal of cleaning supplies, you'll make grimy environments spick and span. It even comes with the SpongeBob SquarePants Special pack to let you clean up Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

Subway Surfers+

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

Speaking of SpongeBob, jump into this action-packed side-scrolling take on the familiar yellow sponge. Use different abilities to take down enemies and avoid obstacles.One of the original (and some would say the best) endless runners, now completely ad-free and featuring exclusive content for Apple Arcade. Dodge and weave along the subway tracks to outrun the ever-determined security guard.Duke it out in one of Shonen Jump's biggest hits as you play through either story-mode missions or go free-for-all in dream matchups between characters. Covering the first half of the iconic manga and anime, it also features two new exclusive fights with Zabuza and Haku.

