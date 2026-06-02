Game of Thrones: Dragonfire hits storefronts and lets you play your part in the Targaryen Civil War

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is officially out on Android and iOS

Step into the Targaryen Civil War and fight to stake your claim to the Iron Throne

Dragonfire mixes classic 4X strategy with the addition of the Targaryen's signature dragons

For the longest time, it seemed that, after a disastrously received final season, the Game of Thrones goose was officially cooked (on television at least). But thanks to both House of the Dragon and acclaimed miniseries A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, Game of Thrones has once more become a household name.

Now, you can step into the pivotal moment of the Targaryen Civil War and take control of the dragon-riding dynasty for yourself with the release of new 4X mobile spinoff Game of Thrones: Dragonfire. It's the usual attempt to claim the Iron Throne and secure control of Westeros to yourself, but unlike the mud-'n-blood battles of Game of Thrones, this is dragon-riding fantasy at its finest.

Stop dragon your feet

After all, the whole schtick of the Targaryens has always been their control of the legendary dragons. And at a time when there were far more of them inhabiting Westeros, you'll still find that these giant beasts are a core part of your army's forces.

Dragonfire promises to not only offer a grand strategic experience covering the length and breadth of Westeros, but also plenty in the way of political and narrative intrigue as you encounter characters from the series and perhaps change the course of history for yourself.

Obviously, your mileage may vary for how well Dragonfire resonates with you. This is undoubtedly another example of the traditional 4X genre that is so common on mobile. But with the benefit of nearly a decade since Game of Thrones: Conquest, I've no doubt that Dragonfire will offer some new twists and innovations to capture fans' imaginations.

And if Dragonfire gives you a taste for conquering and despoiling, you'll have more than a few options to continue your tyrannical reign on mobile. Just take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android to find some of our favourite picks that we think are worth playing!