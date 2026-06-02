Among the Sleep takes you on a nightmare journey of survival, out now on mobile

Among the Sleep is now available on iOS and Android

Step into the role of a truly helpless horror protagonist, a literal child

Trust in Teddy to help you escape as you try to outrun relentlessly pursuing monsters

It's often said that true survival horror only takes place when you're absolutely helpless. That means no weapons, no gadgets and certainly no boulder punching. And while I might dispute that myself, the newly released Among the Sleep undoubtedly takes that idea to its logical endpoint.

Because in Among the Sleep you don't play a special forces operative or a lone cop. You don't even play as a reluctant survivor. Instead, you're a toddler who, finding themselves alone in their house, must escape from terrifying monsters. Fortunately, you're aided by your loyal, animated Teddy who'll help light the way and guide you to safety.

Sleep is for the weak

Now, having had the plot of Among the Sleep spoiled for me, all I'll mention is that it does follow a very typical indie plotline. However, that doesn't mean the gameplay and general vibes of being a truly helpless individual aren't there.

You'll find that while you can toddle around, even running becomes difficult due to your age and size. Not to mention the utter ruthlessness of the monsters pursuing you, who don't seem to be concerned that their prey is a mere child. And Among the Sleep even lets you try it out for free before paying if you're sceptical.

Among the Sleep got a pretty positive preview from Catherine when she had the chance to play. And if you're willing to give a chance to something without the shooty shooty action or bloody gore of more conventional horror games, then Among the Sleep may have what you've been looking for!

In the meantime, if you really are intent on trying some more conventional horror classics, then you're in luck because mobile isn't lacking in them. Check out our list of the best horror games on Android to find some of our favourite picks!