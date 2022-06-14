Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Release date and where to download it

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 was such a massive hit on PC and mobile that there have been announcements of future chapters, bringing more content to the game. If you don’t already know, Poppy Playtime is a horror puzzle game, where you take on the role of a detective, trying to figure out why a toy factory has been abandoned, after getting a message from the crew who vanished ten years ago. There are creepy toys and lots of areas to explore.

With a massive amount of success, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 has already been released on PC, where it can be found on Steam. If you aren’t a PC gamer, however, you might be wondering when Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 will show up on Google Play and the App Store for iOS.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a web is likely to be coming to Android and iOS, as the first chapter has been a huge success for the developer. On Google Play, the game has been downloaded more than 10 million times, and has a very high rating. These stats are very similar to the App Store, which will motivate the developer to continue to support these platforms.

When will Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web be available on mobile?

There is no currently announced release date for either Android or iOS, however, we can speculate on the release date based on the previous game. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 was released on Steam for PC on October 12th 2021. Then, the game came to Android and iOS in March, taking roughly 5 months to port to mobile.

If we keep this in mind and look at the release of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 on PC, which was on May 5th, 2022, we are looking at a release sometime in October of this year. It might be likely that, with the experience with the previous title porting, this port might even be faster, coming before October, and surprising us all! Do keep an eye on the developer’s social media, where I am sure it will be announced when it launches.

There are currently some cracked versions that can be found on the internet, though we do not recommend downloading these, as they are likely to be viruses or things other than the game. They can actually end up ruining your phone, so it’s best to wait for the official release.