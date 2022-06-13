Is Poppy Playtime suitable for kids? - Answered

When it comes to kids playing games on the internet, they will be showcased more popular games. At the moment, Poppy Playtime is a popular game, with creepy-looking stuffed animal-like creatures, which might end up drawing your child in. You may be wondering if this game is suitable for kids or if they should be playing it, so let’s dive into Poppy Playtime.

Poppy Playtime PG rating

The game itself does not have a PG rating, but the developers have stated that it is recommended for those aged 8 and above. ESRB has rated the game as suitable for 13-year-olds and above, whereas PEGI has rated the game for 12-year-olds and above. ESRB is a self-regulatory organization that assigns age and content ratings, specifically to video games in the United States and Canada. PEGI is the European version of this rating system, which rates apps and video games with age recommendations, based on content. This is something to take into consideration when deciding if your child is old enough to play them.

Why is Poppy Playtime so popular with kids?

What parents should know about Poppy Playtime?

Poppy Playtime is very popular among kids because of the relatable theme. The game itself is a horror and puzzle game which has the player solving an investigation in and around an abandoned toy factory, trying to figure out what happened. Abandoned toys, cute yet slightly creepy stuffed animals and the colourful nature of the game are designed to appeal to young children. With that said, there is still frightening imagery and the style of gameplay is one that builds feelings of stress and anxiety. There isn’t blood or gore in Poppy Playtime, but the use of children's toys is done in frightening ways, which might change the relationship younger children have with their toys.If your child is playing Poppy Playtime, and you feel they are a bit young for the game or are reacting badly, ensure that you talk to them about their feelings, discuss that they are not real, and reassure them that they are safe, regardless of the game. These tips can help your child stay comfortable if they are reacting badly to the imagery and gameplay.

It is worth watching what versions of Poppy Playtime your child is playing. If on Roblox or Minecraft, there are unofficial, free versions of the game which are not made by the original developer. These unregulated versions could contain more gore or different, scary imagery which might differ from the official game. If you are concerned about your child’s ability to play the game, you should stick to the official versions before allowing them to explore the fan-made versions, in case those are far scarier than the original.

Poppy Playtime chapter 1 is currently released, whereas chapters 2 and 3 are still in development and not quite out yet. Hopefully, with this information, you can decide if your child is old enough to take on Poppy Playtime.