Tennis Clash is set for the Final Stage of Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2026, with eight qualifiers now confirmed

Preferred Partner Feature

Two tennis icons make their mark as team captains too

Eight finalists will compete for the €5,000 prize pool

Gilles Simon and Benoit Paire will be team captains

The Final Stage will be held on May 23rd

If you haven't been keeping up with all the latest in the fast-paced world of eTennis, all you really need to know is this: Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2026 has just hit a new participation record, and Tennis Clash is at the centre of it all.

As the official partner for the global tournament, Wildlife Studios' mobile tennis game has been running qualifying tournaments between April and March with a whopping 561,000 players across 221 countries to date. The virtual Philippe Chatrier Court has definitely seen its fair share of epic matches with the finalists now confirmed, all culminating in a final showdown on May 23rd at the Roland-Garros auditorium.

The Final Stage will be presented by Laure Valée for France Télévisions’ digital platform, while Brandon Smith, an up-and-coming eSports caster on the international stage, will host the English broadcast on the official Roland-Garros YouTube channel.

French tennis icons Gilles Simon and Benoit Paire will be taking the spotlight as team captains this year, so the hype is very much real - and rightly so given the massive €5,000 prize pool.

As for the qualifiers who'll be duking it out next month, these players will be joined by reigning champion Samuel Sanin Ortiz “Sasmis” (COL) to prove they've got what it takes to go for the win:

Omer Feder “Omer” (ISR) – Open Qualifier #1 Winner

Anindya Lestari “Anindya” (IDN) – Top Female Player, Open Qualifier #1

Alessandro Bianco “ΔLEX” (ITA) - Open Qualifier #2 Winner

Francisca Oisel “Kira” (CHL) - Top Female Player, Open Qualifier #2

Victor Ionescu “puNki” (ROU) - Winner of Open Qualifier #3

Hizir Balkanci “Hizir” (TUR) - Grand Tour #1 Runner-up

Eugen Mosdir “AreidY” (DEU) - Grand Tour #2 Runner-up

With talent this good, it's just not possible to contain it all in a single day, which is why the Final Stage will be held over two days. If you’d like to get in on the tennis action then you can join Tennis Clash right now by downloading it for free from the App Store and Google Play.