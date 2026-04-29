Quack Quack Attack - PEGG Blaster, an upcoming pachinko puzzler, opens pre-registration for iOS and Android

Best name ever

Quack Quack Attack - PEGG Blaster opens pre-registration on iOS and Android

Pachinko-style gameplay combines bouncing shots with enemy-clearing chains

Squad system, upgrades, and PvP modes are also available

Quack Quack Attack - PEGG Blaster is a real game that is genuinely coming to iOS and Android, and that name alone deserves some respect. Pre-registration is open now, and if the title hasn't already told you everything you need to know, it has, and there's a surprisingly decent casual puzzler sitting underneath all those capital letters.

Captain Quack is a duck. He has a magical ark. The ocean is full of monsters. The flock needs a new home. Nobody's asking too many questions, and neither should you.

Gameplay is pachinko-style. You're firing eggs down a board, bouncing them off enemies, chaining hits across the field until everything's cleared. It clicks immediately and gets more interesting once the squad system enters the picture.

Five birds per stage, fifty in the roster, spread across six classes - Celestial, Cold, Combo, Fire, Lightning, and Strike. They interact with each other in different ways, so squad selection actually matters rather than just fielding whoever has the biggest numbers.

Stats improve through levelling and evolving, abilities can be tweaked via a card system, and new equipment can be forged to push your team's overall power further. More depth than a game called Quack Quack Attack has any right to have.

Beyond the main campaign, there's a Purgatory Tower for the masochists, a Fishing Ground for when you want to reel in monsters at a more relaxed pace, and a Starry Expedition PvP mode if you fancy testing your duck squad against someone else's. Options, basically.

Pre-registration is open now on the official website, with tiered rewards at launch ranging from Mystery Eggs and Gold all the way up to an A-Class Hero called Cutie Duck. Which is, somehow, the most important detail in this entire article.

Our list of the best puzzle games on Android is worth a browse if you want something to play while you wait.