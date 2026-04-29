We're at Gamescom LatAm 2026, one of the biggest gaming festivals in South America!

Don't touch that dial...

We're at Gamescom LatAm 2026, one of the biggest gaming events in the southern hemisphere

Check in over the coming days for on-the-ground coverage, and the coming weeks for in-depth analysis

Right now, we're kicking off with day one, the purely B2B-focused section

I know what many of you have been thinking: “Iwan! We’ve missed your dulcet tones and searing insight into mobile, where have you been?!” Okay, well, you’re probably wondering about that last part at the very least. And the answer, as some of you may have spotted already, is that I’m in Brazil for Gamescom LatAm!

Gamescom needs little introduction as one of the biggest business and consumer events related to gaming in the world. It’s where developers go to show off their newest and upcoming releases, publishers scout potential partners, and all manner of ‘biz’ folks flock to see what’s what.

Gamescom LatAm is an outgrowth of the Brazilian-focused BiG Festival, which now serves as part of the overall event. Over the following days, I’ll be reporting as and when I can from the ground, showing you some of the best upcoming mobile games and getting the word from developers in Latin America.

BIG in Brazil

In particular, you’ll want to stay tuned either this evening or more likely tomorrow morning, because the BiG Festival famously includes its own awards show that’s set to kick off at 17:00 local time. I’ll be there, and keeping a close eye on what wins in mobile so we can report it ASAP.

In the meantime, as usual, keep checking in on the site for the latest news. And watch out over the coming weeks for follow-up coverage where I give my thoughts on the events as a whole, and what I found out about Brazilian mobile gaming from my visit.

And of course, if you’re missing the witty repartee, there’s still the latest edition of the Pocket Gamer Podcast to watch out for. Catherine and Will dive into Dicero, Inmost and the latest upcoming expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket! Not to mention a cheeky little plug for my coverage, too, so stay tuned.