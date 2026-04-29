Chaos Zero Nightmare celebrates its half-anniversary with Arise update, introducing new modes and Season 3

Chaos Zero Nightmares is celebrating its half-anniversary with the Arise update

It introduces new game modes, a combatant and Season 3

There are also a few a quality-of-life tweaks

Today, Smilegate has announced Chaos Zero Nightmare's biggest update since its launch last October to celebrate its half-anniversary, a concept I still find baffling and amusing in equal measure. They've even given it an appropriately triumphant-sounding name: Arise. So what does it bring? A few modes, a new season, and some always-welcome quality-of-life changes.

Sortie Mode takes the game's deck-building and throws it into a more traditional roguelike set-up. You'll have to battle your way through shifting routes while swapping out your party along the way. It ignores your save data, too, meaning each run is a different prospect.

And if that's not the mode for you, maybe the Spiral Tower of Screams is more appealing. Not that it should be. It sounds unpleasant. Still, it might be worth the climb since the rewards include a 5-star Combatant/Partner Selection Ticket and up to 70 free Rescues.

Alongside that, Season 3 also gets underway. It's called A Song Rippling Through the Stars and begins a narrative set on the SS Edenity. With it comes a new combatant, Heidemarie, who boasts a Link combat mechanic that syncs and chains card effects. Sounds fancy, but will it be enough to earn them a top spot in our Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list?

Here's to six months of chaotic nightmares, I guess?

Finally, there are those quality-of-life tweaks I mentioned earlier. With them, Smilegate aims to reduce repetition, allowing for battle skipping and improvements to rewards. All of that sounds good to me. There's nothing more tiresome than feeling like you're grinding endlessly. And if these changes aren't enough to eliminate that, these Chaos Zero Nightmare codes will also help.

Chaos Zero Nightmare is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.