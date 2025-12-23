Pond Pals brings cosy glamping adventure to Android with an iOS release planned for next year

Build a peaceful pond retreat

Little frog Aaron has a problem. Or, more accurately, a dream that keeps running into his problem. He wants to turn his quiet pond into the world’s most charming glamping retreat, but socialising isn’t exactly his strong suit. That’s where Pond Pals comes in - a gentle management sim that’s out now on Android, with an iOS release lined up for mid-2026.

The setup is as relaxed as it sounds. All you’ll find yourself doing is building a cosy glamping site in the middle of a peaceful pond. The goal is to attract as many frogs and other visitors as possible. Each comes with its own set of quirks, as some just want to fish in silence, others prefer soaking up the sun, and a few are perfectly happy sipping mushroom juice and watching the water flow by.

Progress comes from the simple pleasures. You upgrade tents, cook meals, host small activities, and gradually unlock new visitors as your pond continues to grow. It’s very much one of those games you check in on, potter about for a while, and leave feeling a little calmer than when you arrived. And then you repeat.

