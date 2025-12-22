Golf Piko makes the world's most boring sport into a pretty engaging puzzler

Fore! Birdie! Other such words!

Golf Piko is a new take on the most boring sport in the world, revamped

Take out the legwork with simple and straightforward puzzle fun

Grab it entirely free or pay for extra levels if it takes your fancy

Look, I'm no big fan of golf. If you're a frequent reader, I think I've made that pretty clear thus far. But there are exceptions: mini golf, crazy golf and of course, new spins on it in gaming. Such is the case with the intriguingly minimalist Golf Piko, set to arrive in the New Year.

One of a number of upcoming launches we've kept a keen eye on and have rounded up this week, Golf Piko translates the sport into a simple puzzle format. And I do mean simple: you only have to swipe to launch the ball in a single direction along a grid-based map, with the simple aim of avoiding obstacles and getting the ball in the hole.

But, of course, simplicity doesn't necessarily mean that it'll be easy. And Golf Piko offers 100 levels and four courses with which to twist the format and challenge you in a simple grid-based puzzler. With the option to purchase over 75 more holes for a mere $1.99 if it manages to grab you.

Hole in one

I don't find it difficult to reconcile my interest in stuff like Golf Piko with my dislike of the real-life sport. Especially considering that Golf Piko takes out all the legwork (literally) and instead boils it down to the straightforward challenge of avoiding obstacles. I certainly think this makes developer Vikas Pawar one to watch if you aren't already.

