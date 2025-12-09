Ponchorado sees you taking on the forces of cinematic stereotypes in this Western Survivors-like

3, 2, 1. Draw!

Ponchorado is a new Survivors-like in pre-registration for iOS and Android

It sees you step into the shoes of stuntman Ponchorado on the set of a never-filmed western

Take down the bosses, make yourself seen and win the prestigious Bosscar award

Nowadays, you only need to throw a stone on the App Store and hit something aping the style of Vampire Survivors and its predecessors. But occasionally, something new and interesting pops up, and when you spot something in the black, white and monochrome style like Ponchorado, well, it certainly piques your interest.

Ponchorado sees you step into the shoes of the titular stuntman extra on the set of a never-filmed Western. And it's chock-a-block with clichés and stereotypes you'll need to fight through, from bandana-wearing banditos to out-of-place pinatas. All this with the intent of finally having your hard work seen and winning the prestigious Bosscar.

Your goal is to defeat all 10 bosses and clear every level. As you may guess, Ponchorado is a little different to your typical run 'n gun Survivor-like. But it's definitely got the kind of fast-paced shoot-'em-up action you'd expect, simply with more of a story to go along with it.

And we'll be amigos foreeeveeer-

As far as that signature rubber-hose animation style that's so popular goes, I don't doubt there are some animation purists out there who might deride it as not being truly authentic. But it certainly makes Ponchorado stand out from the crowd of retro retraux and colourful anime-style bullet heavens.

Ponchorado is slated for a late February release on the App Store next year. But as always, leave a little space for possible changes and get ready to load your six-gun and finally get the appreciation you've always deserved!

