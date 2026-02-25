Ponchorado brings fast-paced shoot 'em up action set in the (sort of) Wild West to mobile

We don't need no stinkin' technicolor

Believe it or not, back in the day, the Wild West was a hugely popular source for film, even as far back as the early 1900s. Yes, even the earliest days of Hollywood couldn't get enough of six-shooters, banditos and questionably tall hats. But what about the overlooked stuntmen of that age? Well, that's where Ponchorado comes in.

Longtime readers may remember us covering Ponchorado all the way back in December of last year (which seems surprisingly far away). It's a satirical take on the Western genre that sees you step into the shoes of cartoon stuntman Ponchorado as he battles through the studio lot to claim his rightful due. And now you can dive into it on iOS (soon to come on Android).

Gameplay-wise, Ponchorado offers a mix of classic level-based progression and the more familiar Survivors-likes that have been gracing our phones for a few years now. You'll run 'n gun your way through levels, taking on opponents drawn from the depths of wacky cartoon westerns in the process.

Poncho perfection

I think that for many of you, the main appeal of Ponchorado will lie in its style and aesthetic. And yes, there's undoubtedly a bit of Cuphead about these proceedings, something which I think will gel well with many people, although like many which try to emulate it, Ponchorado doesn't quite meet that same degree of graphical perfection.

For my money, I don't think the mix of Survivors-like shooting and level-based progression will really grab me. But if it does for you, then more power to you. I'm mostly eager to see what else Ponchorado may have under its metaphorical poncho and whether we're going to see more like it make their way to mobile.

