5 new mobile games to try this week - February 26th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Embellish a Witcher's tale in more ways than one
- Shoot through the Wild West in black and white
- Discover a creepy underwater curse in Ise-Shima, Japan
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Reigns: The Witcher
Ah, the life of a Witcher - you could be adventuring through the Continent in search of some good ol' Coin one moment, then find yourself rotting in a ditch because of a particularly poor decision the next. It's never black-and-white when you're balancing humans, monsters, and magicfolk, and with Reigns, you'll suffer the consequences of your actions over and over again in a compelling roguelike format.
The popular series lets you take on the role of Dandelion the bard, spinning tales of conquest and failure for Geralt with each new run. You'll also get to collect cards and even dive into battle every so often, but it's the endless replayability that makes this such a fantastic fit for mobile. So if you're ready to toss a coin to your Witcher, this one's well worth a go.
2
Ponchorado
The Wild West has never been a safe place - you've got bullets flying left and right, and it always seems like everything and everyone is out to get you the moment you let your guard down. This is why the Survivors-like genre is perhaps the most ideal way to portray that kind of chaotic energy, and Ponchorado does it with such flair that it's hard not to take notice.
As forgotten stuntman Poncho, you'll shoot your way through all kinds of comic caricatures just to survive. Plus, the figuratively colourful action is bombastic enough as it is that it actually doesn't need any literal colour - the distinct visuals are more than enough to elevate the entire experience.
3
Abyssdia
Before you dismiss this character collection RPG as just another entry into the already saturated genre, Abyssdia actually brings something new to the table - its four-person tag chain combat lets you switch between characters for more dynamic battles on the field. Because if you're going to save the world, you might as well do it in style, right?
Additionally, you can date and dine with your squad during your downtime too, building deeper Affinities with them as you go along. A team that eats together, stays together, after all!
4
Shotgun King
There seems to be no end to how chess can be spiced up for mobile, and Shotgun King is the perfect example of that. As the titular king armed with a shotgun, you'll need to mow down your foes chess-style, but with a more chaotic and incredibly compelling twist.
Randomised perks keep things fresh with each new level, with turn-based combat where you aim to eliminate the white side by all means necessary. And if you can manage to reclaim your lost kingdom, you might even reclaim your lost dignity too.
5
Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse
Square Enix's latest mobile mystery sees you exploring the region of Ise-Shima, Japan, where your tale begins after you encounter a chilling version of yourself on the ocean floor. What ensues is a paranormal misadventure filled with all kinds of creepy curses, all aptly located in the heart of a region that's rich in mermaid folklore.
Thankfully, you'll have the ability to investigate the world around you with 360-degree views to get to the bottom of things - and if it ever gets to be too much, you can also dive into the new diving mini-game to take a quick break. There's always the lovely Mie prefecture to marvel at too, all faithfully reproduced to offer the most stunning views for you to feast your eyes on.