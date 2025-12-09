Planet of Lana brings its hand-painted sci-fi adventure to Android and iOS

With a limited-time discount

Planet of Lana is now available on mobile with a 10% launch discount

Explore Lana and Mui's journey as they try to find her sister

The mobile version adds touch-friendly controls, cloud saves, and achievement support

Planet of Lana has finally touched down on mobile, and honestly, it feels like it always belonged here. Wishfully’s side-scrolling sci-fi adventure has been celebrated pretty much everywhere it’s shown up, but there’s something especially right about playing it curled up with your phone, swiping through quiet landscapes and gently bargaining with Mui to please jump to the correct ledge this time.

You play as Lana, whose peaceful day collapses when her sister is taken, kicking off a journey across a planet that’s gorgeous on the surface but clearly out of sync underneath it all. The forests, the wildlife, even the rhythm of the world feels knocked off-balance by roaming machines and strange disruptions that hint at a much bigger story humming beneath the scenery.

If you already tried it on console or PC, you can breathe easy as nothing’s been stripped or simplified here. The hand-painted art still feels like you’re walking through an illustrated storybook, the pacing still rewards curiosity over chaos, and the narrative still unfolds in that understated way where a single moment of silence says more than a dramatic cutscene ever could.

Mui remains the real scene-stealer. Their little chirps, their instinctive reactions, the way they help you puzzle your way out of trouble, that companionship gives the whole adventure a softness you don’t usually find in sci-fi worlds full of machines. You’re not blasting anything, you’re sneaking, observing, nudging solutions into place, and occasionally sprinting because a floating orb decided to ruin your afternoon.

The mobile port has been properly rebuilt too: touch controls that actually make sense, cloud saves, achievements, and all the comfort features you’d want for a narrative game like this. And since it’s launching with a 10% discount until December 16th, the timing couldn’t be better if you’re curious, or if you just want to revisit it somewhere cosier.

