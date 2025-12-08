Medabots Survivors opens pre-registration for the return of the classic niche anime

Medabots Survivors has opened up pre-registration on iOS and Android

The series was a big hit in Japan and was imported to the West during the 2000s anime craze

Now, you can relive that childhood fun with Survivors-like action

Back during the 2000s and early 2010s, the West saw a glut of new kid-focused anime imports. The success of Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh, as well as Digimon, saw series such as Beyblade (and their toylines) join the roster of daytime TV. But one that slipped somewhat into obscurity was the Medabots series.

Now, however, fans of that cult-classic franchise can once more jump into the action with Medabots Survivors. Having opened pre-registration for iOS and Android, Medabots Survivors promises to bring your favourite bots to the battlefield as they duke it out with hordes of enemies in classic Survivors-like fashion.

Medabots was a mixture of Pokémon and Digimon that took the action to the near future, where humans battle it out using self-aware robots called (you guessed it) Medabots. Always aimed at a much younger audience than even those aforementioned series, it should be no surprise that Medabots Survivors looks to offer a slightly lighter take on the format.

Bot survival

Medabots Survivors not only seems like a great throwback for fans of the anime, but it will also feature new additions. Shadow Armor, for example, is a new and fairly edgy-looking Medabot that's sure to satisfy those looking for a slightly darker take on the usual formula.

If that's still not enough, you'll find over 60 Medabots to unlock and survive with, making use of their individual skills in the right situation to beat the clock (and the horde) and carry the day in Medabots Survivors!

