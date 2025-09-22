Pokémon TCG Pocket heads to Rome with new art gallery-inspired pop-up event

A stone's throw from the holy see

Pokémon TCG Pocket is the latest Poké-mobile experience to hit the road

A new pop-up gallery-themed event in Rome will see card art on display

And a new Mega Evolution Experience is set to begin touring as well

Europe has been seeing a regular barrage of amazing events centred around Pokémon. Whether it's the first-ever stamp rally for Pokémon outside Japan taking place in Paris, or the upcoming Go Safari in Valencia and Amsterdam. Now, Pokémon TCG Pocket is coming to the centre of Italian culture in Rome for a new pop-up event.

Fittingly for a city renowned for art, culture and history, the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Plaza is an art gallery-inspired pop-up event that'll provide a showcase of card art. You'll be able to experience the artwork in three different themed areas designed after the Pokémon habitats of beach, mountain desert and grasslands.

Taking place September 30th to October 1st, this event isn't just about viewing card art either. Attendees can participate in a scavenger hunt, a photo opportunity celebrating booster pack artworks, and read through commentary from the artists about the different cards.

Going to Rome

You can register for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Plaza event over on Eventbrite totally free, and visitors can participate in a free stamp rally to receive gift codes. The announcement also comes alongside that of the touring Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Experience that will let you experience life-sized displays of mega evolutions.

This touring experience will arrive at a variety of locations across Europe, from Shepherd's Bush in London, to Westfield Forum Des Halles in Paris and Westfield Central in Berlin, starting this October. You can keep up to date with touring locations and dates over on the official Pokémon website!

While you're waiting for this event to kick off, you might choose to jump into Pokémon Go for a walk around town. In which case, don't forget to check in on our constantly updated Pokémon Go promo codes list to make sure you're getting a good boost on the competition!