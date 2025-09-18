Pokémon Go unveils details of City Safari for Valencia and Amsterdam

World tour!

With Pokémon Go having already visited Paris during its yearly Go Fest and with plenty of other events on the calendar, you'd forgive them for resting on their laurels. But this certainly isn't the case as the folks at Pokémon Go have unveiled new details about the upcoming City Safari taking place in Valencia and Amsterdam on September 27th.

Go Safari will see fans able to catch Pokémon not usually found in their region, as well as being able to meet up and socialise with other players. In Valencia, you'll find venues at La Harinera, Saler Shopping Center and Estació Nord offering historical areas to explore and more.

Bear in mind this is a ticketed event, but in return, you'll be able to participate in a Stamp Rally, with those who collect three stamps able to grab exclusive in-game rewards. Valencia will also feature a Quiz Challenge and PvP tournament.

All in the 'dam

Unfortunately, if you're attending in Amsterdam, things will be a little more low-key with only the one venue in De Ruijterkade 28A, Amsterdam Centraal Station, Amsterdam CS IJhal 28A by the iconic train station. But you'll still have the Stamp Rally to attend, as well as a whole host of community meet-ups that you can sign up for now on Campfire!

Bringing the Pokémon Go community back outdoors after the Covid years has been a tremendous effort on Niantic's part. But with all of these high-profile activities taking place, I think it's fair to say that you'd have to be silly not to give it a go.

