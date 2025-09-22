Marvel Contest of Champions debuts season 61 of Alliance War with new tactics and ban list

No more Sinister

Marvel Contest of Champions Alliance War season 61 is right around the corner

Pre-season is up now, and the season itself kicks off on the first of the month

New ban lists include Thanos and Mister Sinister, while two new tactics up the ante

The past few years have been a mixed time to be a Marvel fan. While the MCU is flagging a little, we've had major hits like Marvel Rivals, and many of the top mobile entries are going strong. Not in the least, being Kabam's perennial favourite Marvel Contest of Champions!

Now, the contest continues as season 61 of the Alliance War arrives with a whole new tactic. This season's tactic is none other than Defence, with a strong focus on non-damaging debuffs; you'll find encounters with a greater emphasis on endurance.

Characters like the High Evolutionary, M.O.D.O.K., Mister Negative and Stryfe will all benefit from the new defence tactic. The Wrath defence tactic means you'll gain Rage debuffs, with a stack of seven, then grant the defender their own Unstoppable passive. Attackers with the Forbearance tag, meanwhile, can knock down defenders to gain an Endurance passive that will help block these abilities!

Back and forth

The new tactics are intended to be part of a major move towards simplifying the overall picture when it comes to tactics. And naturally, with something as complex as Contest of Champions, there's also a ban list to take into consideration when building your team for this new season.

You can compare and contrast with our constantly updated Marvel Contest of Champions tier list, but spoiler alert, if you're a Mister Sinister or Deathless Thanos user, this new season will see them added to the blacklist. On the plus side, a whole host more are being whitelisted, including Thunderbolt favourites Yelena Belova and Baron Zemo (well, if you take the comics version at least).

Season 61 kicks off on October 1st, so to prep yourself, why not nab some free boosts to get ahead of the competition with our Marvel Contest of Champions codes list?