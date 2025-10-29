Pokémon TCG Pocket is returning to Outernet London for its first anniversary celebrations

Pokémon fans unite

Pokémon TCG Pockets returns to Outernet London on Nov 8th-9th

Experience pack openings and hidden QR codes scattered everywhere

In-game festivities include accessibility and collection sharing updates

Pokémon TCG Pocket is celebrating its first anniversary with a full-on London takeover because, a year in, 150 million downloads later, and it seems the Poké-fever is still nowhere near cooling off.

The Pokémon Company is returning to Outernet London on November 8th-9th for another free, larger-than-life event packed with digital showcases, card hunts, and more Pikachu than you’ll know what to do with.

This year’s celebration transforms the Now Building into a towering digital playground. Expect massive motion-controlled pack openings drawn from the game’s first-year expansions, including a mega-sized reveal for Mega Rising, the newest Mega Evolution set launching tomorrow.

Fans can even influence outcomes of certain activities together via an event microsite, turning it all into a sort of collective Pokémon experiment.

The festivities don’t stop there. The Now Pop 1 room will feature DJ Pikachu spinning its signature beats before popping off for a few meet-and-greets, while the Now Pop 2 space offers playable demos of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, making this a crossover celebration in more ways than one.

And if you’re up for a scavenger hunt, hidden QR codes scattered around the event unlock cards to fill a shared digital binder, a collaborative challenge for anyone chasing that perfect collection.

In-game itself, the anniversary update doubles down on connection and collecting. A new Share feature lets you gift certain cards to friends (one per day), while the trade pool expands to include more booster packs and elusive rares. The Wonder Pick mechanic’s also getting a quiet but welcome tweak, making it more likely to surface cards you haven’t yet collected.

