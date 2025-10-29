Stumble Guys honours young fan with new wheelchair-using character

Wheels of steel

Stumble Guys is set to introduce its first wheelchair-using character

The inclusion was inspired by a recent visit to Scopely from young fan Fayçal

The character is inspired by superhero visuals and Olympiad-style wheelchair designs

The topic of accessibility in gaming is a lengthy, and sometimes controversial, one. But I think that it's fair to say people with disabilities want to see themselves represented. And surprisingly (in a good way), the folks at Scopely have gone ahead with a brand-new character in Stumble Guys to honour a young fan.

This new character was inspired by a visit from avid Stumble Guys fan Fayçal to Scopely's Barcelona studio. On his visit, one of the topics that he brought up was why there weren't any characters in wheelchairs in Stumble Guys. Particularly pertinent for Fayçal, who has a disability that often necessitates the use of a wheelchair.

Inspired by this, the folks at Scopely set about introducing a new character to Stumble Guys. This new skin is inspired by both superheroes and the style of wheelchair often used by athletes, which perfectly fits into the fast-paced action of Stumble Guys.

New additions for accessibility

Being a TTRPG player, I'm well-aware of how divisive (for some reason) the topic of wheelchairs in gaming can be. For your own sake, don't bring up whether or not a D&D adventurer can use a wheelchair around certain fans. With that in mind, it's refreshing to see Scopely embrace this idea wholeheartedly, and apply it in such an interesting way.

The new skin certainly doesn't feel like it was slapped together overnight, and hopefully, it lets players like Fayçal see and feel themselves being represented in something as widely played as Stumble Guys.

