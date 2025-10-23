Pokémon TCG Pocket hits major new download milestone and announces latest expansion

Rise up

Pokémon TCG Pocket has surpassed a whopping 150 million downloads

Meanwhile, it's also set to introduce a new expansion with Mega Rising

There are also tweaks to trading and to the Wonder Pick feature!

Despite having something of a shaky start, Pokémon TCG Pocket has shaped up to be a huge crowd-pleaser. And that's easily demonstrated by its latest major milestone with over 150 million downloads worldwide! Better yet, for those of you who are among those players, there's also news about the latest expansion.

Mega Rising is the name of this latest expansion, releasing October 30th, and as you might expect, it's set to make major new additions to Pokémon TCG Pocket. Most notably, Mega Rising will see the introduction of Mega-Evolved Pokémon and a whole new series of cards. Three new booster packs are set to debut with the Mega Gyarados, Mega Blaziken and Mega Altaria packs.

There's also set to be the debut of a new share feature this month. From October 30th, you'll be able to give one to four rarity cards to friends. You can share a single card per day and receive one yourself through this feature.

Trading places

Notably, it's also the main trading feature that's going to see some tweaks and alterations. In addition to one-to-four rarity cards and one-star rarity cards being tradeable, both two-star and Shiny 1 to Shiny 2 cards will now be eligible for trading.

Meanwhile, the Wonder Pick feature is also getting some tweaks. Unobtained cards from the latest expansion will make more appearances. While the number of versions you own of a card will be displayed on each card in a given Wonder Pick. All of these offer some great tweaks to features that have been a little controversial in community estimations.

