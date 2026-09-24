Pokémon TCG Pocket to release massive new Deluxe Pack: Mega for a limited time

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is receiving a major new event

The Deluxe Pack: Mega will feature returning cards from Mega Rising to Ruler of the Skies

Not only that, but each pack has a guaranteed four star or higher rarity card!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is one of the best ways to experience the classic CCG digitally. Now, it's set to bring back some previous card entries for a limited period with the new Deluxe Pack: Mega! Debuting from September 30th to October 29th, it promises a return of cards exclusive to previous packs.

Yes, whether it's Mega Rising through to Ruler of the Skies, cards from these expansions will all make an appearance in the Deluxe Pack: Mega. The best part is that out of the four cards in each pack, you're guaranteed to receive one of at least four-star rarity or higher. That's certainly not bad, especially if you're a completionist.

You're a third-rate duelist with a fourth-rate... oops, wrong game

But even if you're not a completionist, the next major feature may make you rethink that. Because in October, a new community deck feature is set to be rolled out, allowing you to see which decks players are using and copy them to your own collection. So you get to take the legwork out of building a world-beating lineup!

The introduction of the community deck feature and the Deluxe Pack: Mega is also set to come along with other major changes to Pokémon TCG Pocket, including the retirement of some features. So check out the official site for more info on these various changes!

While I've never been one for CCGs, even I can recognise that this is a great chance for longtime players to jump back in and grab cards they may have missed. And the upcoming community decks feature will make building a competitive deck that much easier!

But while Pokémon TCG Pocket may be a massive hit for CCG fans, it's far from the only great release on mobile you should be playing. Check out some choice picks in our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week!