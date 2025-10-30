Pokémon TCG Pocket launches Mega Rising expansion as first anniversary celebrations begin

Plus, grab all (most) of the Promos

Pokémon TCG Pocket has started celebrating its first anniversary

The latest expansion, Mega Rising, is now available

Several events will provide some free goodies

As we mentioned yesterday, Pokémon TCG Pocket is now a year old, with celebrations already underway. Not only can you expect a bunch of free goodies, but there's also a brand-new expansion, bringing Mega Pokémon to the digital CCG for the first time.

The addition of Megas lines up with the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, where a host of new ones have been introduced (Some of which provide a lesson on the dangers of trying to perfect perfection, by which I mean, they should have left Chandelure alone). Anyway, these powerful new cards will likely shake up the meta quite a bit. Not only do they boast increased HP and powerful attacks, but defeating one nets you three points, making it an instant win.

There are three different variants of packs available for Mega Rising, meaning you'll have to open plenty of each if you want to complete the entire collection. I'll wait to see how the ranked scene shifts before tearing open any of them. As much as I want Mega Altaria to be great, I'm terrible at predicting these things.

You can snag one of each pack for free thanks to the First Anniversary Celebration Campaign. But that's not all that's on offer. There are also a bunch of missions to complete before December 17th. From them, you can grab a special emblem, backdrop, cover, card sleeve, coin, and playmat.

Free packs, Promos and more. Oh my!

And that's still not all. You can also participate in the Promo Reissue Event 2025. Running until November 11th, this allows you to obtain cards found in Promo packs Vol. 1-6 and 8-13. By completing missions, you'll earn event shop tickets that can be exchanged for them. Additionally, there are battles to beat and Wonder Picks available to help fill any gaps in your Promo card collection.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.