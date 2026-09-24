Heartopia has adventures to the stars, a mid-autumn festival and new collaboration for you to check out

Heartopia is debuting not one or two, but three new events over the coming months

The Starspell Voyager event offers magical outfits and decorations for your home

Meanwhile, step into the Mid-Autumn Festival or the historical drama of Madame Whitesnake

Heartopia's quirky world of life sim and social multiplayer gameplay has been a big launch for XD Games. And eager to continue to capitalise on Heartopia's popularity, the developer has announced not one, not two but three new events kicking off soon! So whether it's starbound voyages, Chinese fantasy or the lunar festivities, you'll have something to do.

The first event, kicking off September 26th and running until November 28th, is that of the Starspell Voyager Gilded Acorn Exhibition. Boasting a magical locomotive and both wizarding and witchery outfits, it offers some truly gorgeous arcane additions to your character's home and wardrobe.

Tipping the scales

Meanwhile, Heartopia is kicking off its next major collab from September 30th until October 26th, and it's certainly an oddity for international fans. Because XD is bringing the world of the hit Taiwanese television series New Legend of Madame Whitesnake and its adaptation of Chinese folklore to Heartopia!

That means you'll be able to collect classical Chinese furniture and outfits, not to mention taking on a new minigame based around the series.

Finally, from September 25th to October 12th, you'll be able to launch lanterns with your messages for the future, as part of the Sea of Lanterns sentiment activity in the Mid-Autumn Festival. You'll even be able to snap a picture with your pals at the Under the Same Moon photo spot event.

It's a real glut of events coming to Heartopia over the next few months. And hopefully it's an indication that XD Games are going to continue to build on the solid foundations of the social life sim in the future.

But if spending time with others just isn't your thing and you'd rather enjoy your agrarian lifestyle in peace, then we've got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for some of our choice picks in the life sim genre!