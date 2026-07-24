Pokémon TCG Pocket's upcoming Ruler of the Skies expansion lets you add Mega Rayquaza and Mega Gallade to your collection

Ruler of the Skies will arrive on July 31st

It introduces Mega Rayquaza ex, Mega Gallade ex, and Mega Metagross ex

There are also new Supporters and non-Mega Pokémon arriving

It was only a mere three weeks ago that Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest expansion, Everyday Wonders, was released, and yet, DeNa has now confirmed that the next one will arrive on July 31st. Not that I’m complaining; give me more cards to collect. It's called Ruler of the Skies and will see many new Megas arrive, including Rayquaza.

And, for me, it's a slightly disappointing debut for big Ray. Its attack, Mega Burst, requires one Fire and one Electric energy. Dual Type decks have struggled since Pocket launched, and I don't believe enough support has been added to change this. And that's before we consider Rayquaza discards all attached Energy after attacking, so you'll have to start over each time. Perhaps some genius will figure out how to make this work, but I can't see it unless the expansion adds anything to help out.

On the flip side, Mega Gallade ex looks pretty vicious. Its attack, Resonating Blade, requires three Energy (one Fighting, two colourless) for 100 damage. However, it does a further 50 if you played a Supporter card that turn. On top of that, Wally is a new Supporter card who can add one Energy to a Stage 2 Pokémon, allowing you to get Mega Gallade swinging even sooner and with 220 HP, it could be hard to topple if your opponent can't match the pace.

Mega QR code

Alongside the new set, a neat quality-of-life change is coming. Soon, you'll be able to share decks using a QR code, which will save so much time. Another introduction is a new booster pack category that guarantees a four-diamond or higher rarity card once certain conditions are met. What those are, we're not sure, but guaranteed rares are always nice.

And if little, collectible rectangles are your thing, why not check out our best card games for Android list?

Pokémon TCG Pocket is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.