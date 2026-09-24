5 new mobile games to try this week - September 24th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Bond with cute creatures you collect in more ways than one
- Defend your kingdom from invading monsters for the 6th time
- Call down your mech and eliminate your foes while switching suits in style
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Aniimo
Lucky console players may have gotten their hands on this creature-collecting RPG first, but good things come to those who wait, as they say, don't they? Aniimo is now available on iOS and Android as well, so if you've been itching to dive into this open-world adventure for the longest time, the wait is finally over.
The biggest feature that makes this stand out from the sea of monster-taming endeavours out there, in my opinion, is the fact that you can Twine with the titular Aniimo. This essentially lets you transform into the creatures you're collecting, offering an entirely new way for you to dive into action-packed combat and explore the world around you!
2
Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis
Given that Ironhide Studios is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the franchise this year, it's only fitting that they ramp up the festivities - and fortunately for us, this means we get a brand-new sequel to the popular tower defence series!
Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis will have you building, upgrading, and deploying powerful towers and recruiting familiar faces to your cause against endless waves of foes, because you'll need to up your game if you want to survive all manner of horrors charging at your base. There are 15 towers, 12 heroes, and 9 spells to tinker around with at launch, all for a premium price tag of $6.99 a pop.
3
Ares: The Iron Vanguard
Com2uS might be best known for its Summoners War franchises, but that doesn't mean they've limited themselves to all that cutesy art style just yet. In particular, Ares: The Iron Vanguard offers a completely different look as an action-packed RPG, featuring free-flowing combat where you can switch between two suits to chain epic combos and eliminate your foes with style.
Apart from being able to switch on-the-fly, you can also combine different weapons and skills across multiple classes - you can even call down your mech and be the coolest Goliath on the battlefield, and with multiplayer co-op at that.
4
The Posthumous Investigation
Point-and-click adventures will always have a special place in my heart, and when you add an intriguing whodunit into the mix - where the client is the victim, no less - I'm sold.
The Posthumous Investigation will have you cracking the case across 1937 Rio de Janeiro while stuck in a time loop. You'll need to question a colourful cast of characters, solve puzzles, and discover who the killer is, all presented with hand-drawn noir-themed visuals. You only have one day, but when time keeps looping the way it does, I'd say you might just be able to use that loop to your advantage.
5
Conquest of Nine Kingdoms
This particularly tumultuous era in Ancient China is popular for a reason, and Conquest of Nine Kingdoms is the latest to adapt this epic tale onto mobile! As you might expect, you'll get to recruit familiar faces from the Three Kingdoms era, then expand your base and hone your combat strategies.
It also supposedly offers real-time micromanagement if you've been looking to unleash your inner tactician. Plus, you'll need to learn how to make the most of the terrain and dynamic weather changes, all presented with high-quality rendering.