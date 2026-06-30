Pokémon TCG Pocket's new themed booster pack, Everyday Wonders, is out now

Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest themed booster pack Everyday Wonders is out now

It sees you grabbing familiar Pokémon such as Pikachu, Piplup and Snorlax

All of which highlight the cuter and familiar aspects of the franchise

Pokémon TCG Pocket is packed with exciting content that any fan of the franchise will enjoy. Including the launch of their newest themed booster pack, Everyday Wonders, which switches the perspective from time-travelling monsters to the more familiar starters we're all familiar with.

Everyday Wonders is a fitting breather from some of the more recent booster packs, such as Paradox Drive and Pulsing Aura, which focused on Paradox and Fighting-type Pokémon, respectively. Instead, it's the cuter aspects of the franchise which are getting a highlight, with Pikachu, Piplup and Snorlax among others taking centre-stage.

Cute as a button

It's nice to see the focus for Everyday Wonders switch to the cuter and more familiar aspects of the franchise. Exciting arena battles are always fun, as are strange Pokémon from the distant past, but I think I speak for most fans, casual and hardcore alike, when I say what resonates with us are the cosier aspects of the Pokémon franchise.

Not only that, but you'll want to keep an eye out in the coming weeks for the arrival of even more exciting events. The Everyday Wonders Emblem event kicks off first in early to mid-July, while Community Week also makes a return in the middle of the month. Beyond that, there's the Hisuian Zoruas Drop Event and the latest Wonder Pick event during the rest of the month, too.

With Pokémon's 30th anniversary being celebrated this year, I can't imagine we've seen the last of the major events. So I've got a keen eye on Pokémon TCG Pocket to see what it might have on the way.

Looking to try out more of the deckbuilding hits on mobile? Then dig into our list of the best card battlers on iOS! This and other lists rank some of the best picks from the genre, which we think are worth playing.