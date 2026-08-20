Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest expansion places the spotlight on the iconic Team Rocket

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket puts the spotlight on the fan-favourite baddies of the series

Team Rocket's Ambition features new card art with everyone's favourite goons

And be sure to check in for a variety of limited-time events through the remainder of August and September

Pokémon TCG Pocket has covered many different facets of the hit card game since it first released. But its latest expansion is set to put the spotlight on a group that fans of both the TCG and the hit animated series remember fondly, as Team Rocket's Ambition is blasting off on August 27th!

The Team Rocket's Ambition-themed booster pack will feature brand-new art depicting not just the Pokémon for each card, but also the Team Rocket Grunts going about their shenanigans too. You'll even be able to pull cards featuring the iconic R logo on them, for an added bit of rarity.

We're blasting off again!!!

While the Pokémon franchise has had plenty of evil organisations trying to thwart their respective heroes throughout its history, Team Rocket and leader Giovanni have been perhaps the most recognisable. Especially due to their extensive appearances featuring Jesse, James and Meowth during the animated series.

It's a bit of a shame we don't get to see those characters make an appearance, but the Team Rocket Grunts are sure to be a welcome nostalgic throwback for longtime fans of the series. And this expansion pack also introduces a host of new limited-time events taking place throughout the remainder of August and into September.

Be that Team Rocket's Special Assignment available from August 28th to September 29th, the Emblem Event from August 28th to September 10th or the Lapras Drop Event from September 10th to the 20th, there are plenty of reasons to check in later this month on the upcoming Team Rocket's ambition expansion!

Looking for other great games to play while you wait for this new booster pack to drop? Well, why not give your CCG instincts a rest by instead checking out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week?