Pokémon TCG Pocket's Ruler of the Skies expansion is now live, letting you add new Megas to your collection

Pokemon TCG Pocket's new expansion, Ruler of the Skies, has arrived

It adds a whopping 233 cards

They include several Megas, including Rayquaza, Sharpedo, Metagross and Gallade

Around a week ago, I covered the news that Pokémon TCG Pocket would get a new expansion called Ruler of the Skies. And now, it's here, bringing a host of new Megas with it, including Rayquaza, Sharpedo, Metagross and Gallade.

It's a pretty sizeable expansion too. While the previous booster, Everyday Wonders, added 106 cards, Ruler of the Skies introduces more than double that with 233. I hope you've been stockpiling Pack Hourglasses if you're looking to get the entire collection.

As I mentioned alongside the announcement, I'm not convinced that Mega Rayquaza is going to shift the meta all that much, despite being the poster dragon for this set. It's Gallade and Sharpedo that I have my eye on. I outlined my reasons for the former in my previous article, but I haven't discussed the shark yet.

This one's quite simple. It has a one-Energy-cost attack that deals 70 damage. So far so underwhelming, right? Well, it also allows you to put one Water Energy on one of your Benched Pokémon. With that, you could accelerate a fellow Water-Type that struggles to get going. And while it seems strange that a Mega should take more of a supporting role, especially an angry-looking shark, sometimes they do.

I'm also intrigued to see if the new Pokémon Tool Deceptive Needle sees any use. You can attach it to a Dark Pokémon, and if they're in the Active spot, it'll deal 10 damage at the end of each turn. That might not sound like a lot, but with the right partner, it could potentially become a real nuisance for your opponent. And being a nuisance is my favourite TCG playstyle.

Don't be a Tool

As usual, a new expansion means we can expect a few related events over the next month. In early August, there will be an Emblem event followed by a Drop and Wonder Pick event later on. Of course, you can expect a new Ranked season amongst all that too.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is available on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.