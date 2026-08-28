Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Team Rocket’s Ambition adds villainous cards and puzzle rewards

Prepare for trouble

Team Rocket cards arrive

Giovanni cosmetics follow

Puzzle rewards are available now

Team Rocket has spent decades turning up, announcing itself and generally failing to stop a child with a mouse. Now Pokémon TCG Pocket is letting the organisation make a more convincing case for itself.

Team Rocket’s Ambition is available now, bringing the franchise’s most recognisable villains into the mobile card game. The expansion is built around Team Rocket’s Pokémon, with the familiar R logo appearing across cards and grunts getting up to their usual questionable schemes in the artwork.

There are Team Rocket Trainer cards too, giving you a few new ways to power up your decks. Exactly how much trouble they cause will depend on what you draw, but it is nice to see the villains arrive with something more practical than just a balloon and a motto. Wobbuffet!

Giovanni is also getting his own cosmetic treatment. Covers and backdrops featuring Team Rocket’s boss alongside Persian will arrive on August 31st, for anyone who wants their card collection to feel a little more intimidating between packs.

The update has not stopped at the booster pack. Team Rocket’s Ambition: The Great Puzzle Challenge is live on the official website until September 30th. It tasks you with working through a series of puzzles for a code, which can then be redeemed in-game for pack hourglasses.

A collection of limited-time events will continue through late August and September. The Team Rocket’s Ambition Emblem Event pits you against one another for battle-win emblems, Shinedust and other items, while special missions award shady tickets with a purpose the game is keeping close to its chest.

A solo-battle event will later offer promo packs featuring Team Rocket’s Lapras, followed by a Wonder Pick event with Fennekin and Meowstic promos. I am a little bummed that Jesse and James didn’t make the cut but hey, it’s at least nice to see a busy entrance for a group whose plans traditionally end with a blast-off.

For more decks worth taking into battle, check out our list of the best card battlers on iOS.