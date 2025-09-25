Arknights: Endfield marks TGS 2025 participation with new cross-platform gameplay trailer

In the endfield

Arknights has debuted a major new gameplay trailer for TGS 2025

It shows off the action from the Endfield prologue

There's a lot of hack 'n slash action and a look at the world of Endfield too

Another hour, another big news piece from Tokyo Game Show! I've no doubt this'll be one of many coming out of Tokyo over the next week, but this time around it's particularly interesting because we're looking at one of the first major gameplay trailers released by the upcoming Arknights spin-off, Arknights: Endfield.

Now, full disclosure, this is a trailer for the PS5 version. But aside from fidelity and scale, it's pretty much the exact same as we can expect to see on mobile. And it's certainly impressive, with enormous landscapes and dazzling effects. In particular, we see a much bigger emphasis on the new hack 'n slash combat than on the tower defence aspects that are key to Arknights.

Set in the world of Talos-II, Arknights: Endfield sees you take on the role of Endministrator as you explore the world outside the walls that shelter civilisation. As you might expect, that's where the tower defence aspect does come in, with the use of Automated Industry Complex (AIC) lines to support your defences.

To the End(field)

Arknights: Endfield is shaping up to be a major new step in the franchise, and one of what I'd dub 'prestige' style mobile and multiplatform releases. There's less of an emphasis on the dense strategy of the original and much more focus on flashy, fancy action.

I wouldn't be surprised if most of you are very excited to see this arrive. And it may very well be that an influx of new players could see the Arknights franchise receive a huge boost in the near future.

Speaking of which, if you want to keep up with top new releases, there's always our regular features to keep track of them. Check in on our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week for more!