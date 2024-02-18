Pokemon Sleep is celebrating Snorlax's sweet tooth in latest Valentine's Day Event

Pokemon Sleep lets you boost your Strength value until tomorrow

Certain kinds of Pokemon will appear more often

You might encounter shiny variants during the event

In case you missed it, you still have some time to keep Snorlax happy with the Pokemon Sleep Valentine’s Day 2024 Event. Running until February 19th, the event lets you enjoy some strength bonuses thanks to Snorlax's particular craving for desserts this season.

During the Valentine’s Day 2024 event within Pokemon Sleep, you can look forward to chancing upon some Shiny Pokemon as you indulge in all things sweet and tasty with your Pokemon pals. Throughout the event, Snorlax will have requested dishes that will be set to "Desserts/Drinks". Along with this, the final Strength value will also be multiplied by 1.5 for these dishes.

The update is also letting you score three times the usual Strength for Extra Tasty dishes. And if you join in right now, you can enjoy up to 4.5× today, February 18th.

Additionally, you might encounter Bulbasaur, Absol, Chikorita, Jigglypuff, Pinsir, and Slowpoke more often, plus their Shiny counterparts as well. Finally, 10 Poke Biscuits will be up for grabs during limited-time missions, as well as two new Dessert/Drink recipes.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Pokemon Sleep on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the distinct title, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals, and how to play the game.