How do I add friends on Pokémon Sleep?

In Pokemon Sleep, you are researching sleeping Pokemon by taking snaps of them napping. The whole premise is you are researching to learn more about the Pokemon around you. With that idea in mind, you can form a Research Community to combine your knowledge and learn more about the Pokemon you find. This is done by adding friends.

How to add a friend in Pokemon Sleep

Step 1: Tap on the Main Menu button on Pokemon Sleep.

Step 2: Tap Research Community.

Step 3: Tap the person + button in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

Step 4: You can then share your Researcher ID and your QR Code. You can tap Scan 2D Code to scan a friend's QR code or Enter a Researcher ID to enter your friend's code. You can also tap Search via Facebook to add friends who are playing, and that have linked their Facebook accounts.

It is worth noting you can see your friend requests by tapping the person with three lines icon, in the upper right-hand corner of the Research Community Menu. You can have a maximum of 50 friends.

Why do I need a Research Community?

When you have added friends, you can see their most recent research, along with their sleep score, help team, drowsy power and what research area they are on. It's quite cute looking at what others have recently seen, and you can use this to motivate yourself a bit more when it comes to sleeping. You will also be rewarded with Candy if you regularly check out your friends' Sleep Research, which is a good plus.