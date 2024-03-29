Pokemon Sleep lets you research Legendary Raikou's sleep habits in latest two-week event

This will run until April 8th on Greengrass Isle

Pokemon Sleep is welcoming the electrifying Legendary Raikou to the fray, officially kicking off the sleep app-slash-collection title's first-ever two-week Research Event. You can collect Raikou Mane samples during your research and use these to trade for new in-game goodies via the Event Exchange.

In particular, the latest event within Pokemon Sleep lets you gather Raikou Incense and Raikou Biscuits to get an insight into Raikou’s sleep styles. This will run until April 8th on Greengrass Isle, so you've got plenty of time to get those Z's in order and you might just chance upon Raikou during your sleep research.

Electric-type Pokémon such as Pikachu, Raichu, Pichu, Jolteon and more will also have a boosted appearance rate. Additionally, Electric-type Pokémon will help you gather more samples of Raikou Mane, which you can also nab by clearing limited-time missions.

? The Legendary Raikou appears!? The first-ever 2-week Research Event starts today. Utilize those Electric-Type buddies for maximum effort! pic.twitter.com/b9ojpXIeaY — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) March 25, 2024

And if that's not enough, you can grab 50 samples of Raikou Mane simply by logging in before April 10th! You can discover all the nitty-gritty of the event - as well as how to make sure you take advantage of Raikou's appearances while you can - from the official patch notes

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Pokemon Sleep on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.