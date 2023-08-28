Pokemon Sleep is just days away from releasing The Good Sleep Day event

It’s been a month since Select Button released its highly anticipated title, Pokémon Sleep and the game is finally hosting its first-ever event soon. The Pokémon collector-slash-sleep-aid app will kick off The Good Sleep Day event at 4:00 on August 30th, with the hopes of turning it into a monthly occurrence.

Pokémon Sleep is all about maintaining a good nighttime schedule and The Good Sleep Day event aims to help with exactly that. It will be held once a month for a total of three days, the day of the full moon and the day before and after it.

During the event period, Drowsy Power will be multiplied by 1.5, with it doubling on full moon night. The more players sleep, the more research they’ll rake in to unlock several Pokémon sleep styles. This month’s occurrence will be held between August 30th and September 1st.

Besides the Drowsy Power boosts, other effects will also remain active throughout the event. On the night of the full moon, players will earn 3x Pokémon Sleep EXP and 1000 Bonus Sleep Points, while the flanking days will award 500 Points and 2x EXP.

The rewards don’t stop there because Select Button has one more thing to celebrate. In this short span of four weeks, Pokémon Sleep has already been downloaded a whopping 10 million times and players are being given loads of goodies to celebrate.

Everyone is eligible to earn a commemorative gift box containing 1000 Sleep Points, three Ingredient Tickets, five Poké Biscuits, and one Good Camp Ticket. Giving a Biscuit to a hungry Pokémon will grant thrice the number of usual friendship points while redeeming a Good Camp Ticket awards players with a Good Camp Set to raise Snorlax for a week.

Get ready to doze off by downloading Pokémon Sleep now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.