Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds lets you throw snowballs at each other for cool rewards in latest update

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds' Snowball Fight Event will run until February 28th

Snowman Higgledy Yarn, Crystal Orb Summon Coupon and more are up for grabs

A new field boss and mounts are available

Winter is still in full swing within Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds - you can have plenty of snowball-themed fun with the game's Snowball Fight Event, letting you score in-game goodies until February 28th. Simply head on over to the matchmaking screen within the event banner, and once a total of 7 Soul Divers are in, the fight will start.

During the Snowball Fight Event within Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you can look forward to flexing your throwing and dodging skills in a single-round match. Try to defeat as many opponents as you can to reach a higher rank within the specified time limit - be careful, though, as you only have 3 HP with no recovery items available. Each time you're hit by a snowball, you'll lose one health point until your HP falls to 0. You can still respawn until the timer ends.

Soul Divers, the latest update has arrived! Enjoy the Snowball Fight to get a Snowman Higgledy Costume. #NinoKuniCrossWorlds pic.twitter.com/JK63hFV3jV — Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds (@ninokuni_global) February 15, 2024

When the match is over, you'll be rewarded with Snowman Higgledy Yarn, Snowball Fight Lucky Gold Chest, Superior Water Crystal Orb Enhancement Stone, Miraculous Crystal Orb Warding Doll, or Crystal Orb Summon Coupon depending on your ranking (have a look at our Familiars tier list too while you're at it!).

The new season also adds Corrupted Boss "Khalia's Phantom", as well as new mounts Lil' Keeper of Darkness and Mr Peng (which appears to be a penguin with holiday-themed earmuffs and a scarf, plus a piece of fish in its mouth, because why not).

There are more details you can read about from the official update notice, and if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.