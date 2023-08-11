Pokemon Sleep to launch a new in-game event that will increase the chances of rarer Pokemon showing up during your rest

The popular sleep-aid/mobile game combo Pokemon Sleep has announced that it will soon launch a new in-game event entitled Good Sleep Day. During the duration of this event, players will be able to find more Drowsy-type Pokemon as they sleep, allowing you to encounter some of the more hard-to-find ones while you drift off to bed.

For the unaware, Pokemon Sleep is the recently released combination of Pokemon collector and Sleep-aid app. The game is centred around getting a solid 8 hours of rest per night, and while you do so, different Pokemon show up. You can then befriend these little fellas and put them on your team, where their various skills will allow you to better feed your weekly Snorlax, who will then in turn allow for rarer Pokemon to show up depending on his level of hunger.

It’s a nifty little app and has actually made sleeping quite fun for me personally. The idea of waking up and rushing to my phone to see if I got any new Pokemon or one that I really wanted just adds a really pure and fun form of excitement to start my day off.

And now, with the Good Sleep Day event on the horizon, some of the rare Pokemon will be a little more likely to show up. The increased chances of these more difficult-to-find Pokemon popping up will inspire players to get a good amount of rest during the event, which is just a really clever way to help your player base want to stay healthy and make sure they’re resting up the correct amount.

As for the release date for this event, we aren’t quite sure yet, though some are speculating August 31st. For now, we’ll just have to keep an eye on the Twitter page for more updates!