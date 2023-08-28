Survival Bowling tasks you with taking down pins that are out to get you, out now on iOS

Giant Wave Games has announced the launch of Survival Bowling, a uniquely themed bowling game where the pins are alive. While you'll need to do everything you can to topple down those pins as you would in a normal bowling game, here, there's an added twist - the pins are actually coming at you bit by bit, and you'll need to take them down before they get to your limited supply of bowling balls.

In Survival Bowling, as the title suggests, it's all about survival against attacking hordes - in this case, the hordes are anthropomorphic bowling pins. Levels get progressively more difficult as you go along, and once the pins get to your stash, they'll take your bowling balls and carry them back, leaving you helpless against these seemingly possessed pins.

Of course, if you do manage to take the pins down successfully, you can reap the rewards of your hard work with special reward balls depending on your performance. You need to earn enough of those reward balls to make it through every new wave of enemies. There are only 3 Continues, so make sure you use them wisely.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Survival Bowling on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with an in-app purchase to remove ads and gain some extra balls. It'll land on Google Play soon for Android users as well, but for now, you can head on over to the official website to know more about the title.