Can I get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep?

One of the most fun things about Pokemon games is collecting Shinies. In Pokemon Sleep, you are able to collect pictures of sleeping Pokemon, but that begs the question, can any of these Pokemon be shiny? Well, the short answer is yes! You can, in fact, find shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep.

Can my Snorlax be Shiny?

In Pokemon Sleep, each week you get a Snorlax to power up and feed. You can, in fact, get a Shiny Snorlax if you are lucky! There are different coloured Snorlax in the different islands on Pokemon Sleep, but there is also the possibility to get a shiny one, sparkling, before it disappears after a week. Getting a shiny Snorlax on your island will not increase your shiny odds, but it's pretty cool!

What are the shiny rates in Pokemon Sleep?

How do I increase my shiny rates in Pokemon Sleep?

In Pokemon Go, the shiny rates actually depend on the individual Pokemon you are looking to find. Though Nintendo hasn't released the rates yet, it is estimated that shiny rates are 1 in 450, being quite good. 1 in 450 does give you a greater chance than other games, and means that players are reporting them more and more often.

At this time, there is no announced way to specifically increase your shiny odds, but you can increase the number of Pokemon that spawn each day. You can do this by increasing your Snorlax's Drowsy Power. This is done by feeding your Snorlax at breakfast time, lunch time and dinnertime, as well as giving them berries to eat. This will then allow Snorlax to bring your Pokemon to your island. You will also get more Pokemon spawns by sleeping better. If you sleep for longer and have less interrupted sleep, more Pokemon will spawn when you sync your sleep data with Pokemon Sleep. If you have more Pokemon, there is a better chance you will see a shiny!

How will shiny Pokemon look?

In Pokemon Sleep, when you are viewing your island, you can see the Shiny Pokemon as its shiny colour and for a moment when you first load the game, sparkles appear around the Pokemon. When you befriend a shiny Pokemon, you will be able to see a sparkles animation in the "A New Helper" pop-up as well as around the Pokemon in the Pokemon Box. You can also see the shiny version of that Pokemon in the Sleep Style picture; however, the Sleep Style Dex will only show a normal Pokemon in the overview screen and pictures. Some shiny Pokemon are very similar to their normal versions, so do keep an eye out!